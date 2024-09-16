US media names staunch supporter of Ukraine as suspect in apparent Trump assassination attempt

WASHINGTON: US media named Ryan Wesley Routh, whom AFP interviewed in Kyiv in 2022 where he had travelled to support the war effort, as the suspected would-be assassin of Donald Trump.

US media said it was Routh, 58, who was arrested after US Secret Service agents "opened fire on a gunman" carrying an AK-47 style rifle near the boundary of Trump's Florida golf course where the former president was golfing on Sunday.

The suspect had bolted out of the shrubbery he had been hiding in and escaped in a black car before he was tracked down by authorities.

CNN and CBS reported Routh was a self-employed affordable housing builder in Hawaii who had an arrest record spanning decades and regularly posted on politics and current events, including sometimes criticizing Trump, the Republican presidential candidate.

One cause Routh expressed support for was Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion.

"I AM WILLING TO FLY TO KRAKOW AND GO TO THE BORDER OF UKRAINE TO VOLUNTEER AND FIGHT AND DIE... Can I be the example We must win," Routh said in an X post in March 2022, according to the New York Times, which also interviewed him.

AFP interviewed Routh in Kyiv in late April 2022, while he was taking part in a demonstration in support of Ukrainians trapped in the port city of Mariupol.

"Putin is a terrorist, and he needs to be ended, so we need everybody from around the world to stop what they are doing and come here now," he told AFP at the time.

The United States has been a staunch support of Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. However, in the presidential debate with Vice President and candidate Kamala Harris earlier this week, Trump refused to give a straight "yes" to a question on whether he wants Ukraine to win the war. Instead he reiterated that he is capable of ending the war, even before becoming the president.