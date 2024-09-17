China, Russia concerned about India-US relationship: Top American diplomat

WASHINGTON: China and Russia are concerned about the strengthening India-US relationship because it promotes inclusivity, peace, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, along with valuing diverse voices in society, a top US diplomat said Monday.

"Frankly, why do you think China and Russia are so concerned about this partnership? Because we bring a way of life to the rest of the world, that is about inclusivity, about peace, about the peaceful resolution of disputes, about the rule of law, and it's about hearing everyone's voice in a society," Richard Verma, the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources said at the prestigious Hudson Institute, in response to a question, after he delivered remarks on India-US relationship.

Verma said the relationship between India and US is "a very different mode" than how some of the adversaries of the latter operate.

The diplomat noted that this uniqueness is why President Joe Biden has described the relationship between both countries as the "defining relationship of this century".

He recalled that nearly 20 years ago, when he stood with then-Senator Biden and staff director Tony Blinken in the Senate, Biden had remarked that if the US and India were the closest friends and partners by 2020, the world would be a safer place.

"Not just because we have two big militaries, not just because we have two big economies, but because we actually stand for something that matters to people in their daily lives across the world," Verma said.