'I am a rapist,' Frenchman tells trial over mass rape of wife

FRANCE: 'I am a rapist,' said a Frenchman accused of drugging his wife so that he and dozens of strangers could sexually assault her, his first testimony in a trial that has horrified France.

Dominique Pelicot, 71, begged her forgiveness. But he said he was no different from 50 other men he recruited online to take part in the sexual abuse, adding they all knew what they were signing up for.

"I am a rapist, like the others in this room," he said, referring to his co-defendants. "They all knew" it would be rape, he said.

"She did not deserve this," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pelicot had used a walking stick to slowly enter the courtroom in the southern city of Avignon, where his now ex-wife Gisele was present for the painful testimony.

With her trademark auburn bob and sunglasses, 71-year-old Gisele has become a feminist icon since she demanded that the trial be made open to the public to raise awareness about the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse.

Pelicot is accused of administering anti-anxiety drugs to his wife over a period of almost a decade, from 2011 to 2020, so that he and others could rape her while unconscious, mostly at home in the small southern town of Mazan.

He has admitted the charges but Tuesday was the first time he spoke at any length since the trial began on September 2.

He recounted having a "difficult" childhood, saying his parents "assaulted each other".

He briefly mentioned the "traumatic" experiences of being raped when he was nine years old and again on a construction site where he was an apprentice.

"I always carried these traumatising events with me," he said, his eyes welling up and his voice shaking.

"You're not born this way. You become it."