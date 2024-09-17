Meta bans Russian state media outlets for 'interference'

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta late Monday said it is banning Russian state media outlets from its apps around the world due to "foreign interference activity."

The ban comes after the United States accused RT and employees of the state-run outlet of funneling $10 million through shell entities to covertly fund influence campaigns on social media channels including TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube, according to an unsealed indictment.

"After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets," Meta said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity," said Meta, whose apps include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.

RT was forced to cease formal operations in Britain, Canada, the European Union and the United States due to sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to the indictment unsealed in New York,

US prosecutors quoted an RT editor-in-chief as saying it created an "entire empire of covert projects" designed to shape public opinion in "Western audiences."