Nine dead, over 2800 wounded in Lebanon pager blasts; Hezbollah vows to punish Israel

BEIRUT: A string of deadly pager explosions targeting devices owned by Hezbollah operatives have led to at least nine deaths and over 2800 people injured in Lebanon and Syria, on Tuesday, reported AFP.

The sons of Hezbollah lawmakers Ali Ammar was among the dead, a source close to the group told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

The blasts "killed nine people, including a girl", minister Firass Abiad said in a casualty update.

"About 2,800 people were injured, about 200 of them critically" with injuries mostly reported to the face, hands and stomach, he added.

The 10-year-old daughter of a Hezbollah member was killed in east Lebanon's Bekaa Valley when his pager exploded, her family and a source close to the group said.

Iran's ambassador to Beirut was also wounded in a pager explosion but his injuries were not serious, state media reported.

In neighbouring Syria, 14 people were wounded "after pagers used by Hezbollah exploded," Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.