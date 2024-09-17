Zimbabwe authorises mass slaughter of elephants to feed citizens left hungry by drought

Zimbabwe has authorized a mass slaughter of elephants to feed citizens left hungry by its worst drought in decades, CNN has reported.

With nearly half of the country’s population facing the risk of acute hunger, “we are targeting to cull 200 elephants,” Tinashe Farawo, a spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority, told CNN on Monday.

The move follows a decision in Namibia to cull elephants and other wild animals to relieve food insecurity fueled by a prolonged drought. The culls have drawn criticism from animal rights activists and conservationists.

Zimbabwe is home to more than 84,000 elephants, Farawo said, around double its “capacity of 45,000,” he added.

Zimbabwe’s elephant population is the second-largest in the world, exceeded only by Botswana’s.

An AFP report published in The Guardian quoted Zimbabwe’s environment minister, Sithembiso Nyoni as telling Voice of America: “We are having a discussion with ZimParks and some communities to do like what Namibia has done, so that we can cull the elephants and mobilise the women to maybe dry the meat, package it, and ensure that it gets to some communities that need the protein.”