Israeli defence minister declares start of 'new phase' of war

Israel’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.
Speaking to Israeli troops on Wednesday, Yoav Gallant made no mention of the mysterious explosions of electronic devices in Lebanon in recent days. But he praised the work of Israel’s army and security agencies, saying “the results are very impressive.”
He said that after months of war against Hamas militants in Gaza, “the center of gravity is shifting to the north by diverting resources and forces.”
“We are at the start of a new phase in the war, it requires courage, determination and perseverance,” he said.
The statement from Isarael comes an hour after hand-held radios used by the armed group Hezbollah detonated across the country killing nine people.
"The new wave of walkie-talkie explosions... killed nine people and wounded more than 300," the ministry said in a statement.
Hand-held radios were purchased by Hezbollah five months ago, at around the same time as the compromised pagers, a security source has now revealed.