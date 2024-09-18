World off track on climate fight but AI could help: UN

GENEVA: The world remains far off track in tackling climate crisis, but the UN voiced hope Wednesday that artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies will help address the towering challenges.

In a new report, the United Nations warned the goals laid out in the 2015 Paris climate accord, aiming to keep global temperature rises below 1.5 Celsius above pre-industrial levels, appeared to be slipping away, with disastrous consequences.

The multi-agency "United in Science" report, coordinated by the UN's World Meteorological Organization, highlighted that greenhouse gas concentrations have hit record levels, fuelling temperature increases into the future.

"The science is clear: We are far off track from achieving global climate goals," WMO chief Celeste Saulo told reporters in Geneva.

If current policies remain unchanged, the report warned there is now a two-thirds likelihood that global warming will hit 3C this century.

Saulo said 2023 was already the warmest year on record "by a huge margin" and the first eight months of this year had followed the same trend.

"We are sounding the red alert for the planet," she said.

At the same time, Saulo stressed that "there is hope".

"We have to have hope for the sake of future generations."