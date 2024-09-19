Hezbollah chief says Israel will face 'tough retribution and just punishment' for device blasts

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief said Thursday that Israel had dealt an "unprecedented" blow to his group, crossing all red lines with device explosions that killed 37 people and wounded nearly 3,000 over two days. He warned Israel that it will face "tough retribution and just punishment" for the blasts.
The chief vowed the group would emerge stronger and continue its daily strikes into northern Israel.
"With this operation, the enemy crossed all... red lines," Hassan Nasrallah said in his first televised appearance after the attacks, accusing it of trying to "kill no fewer than 5,000 people" in "a major and unprecedented... blow" to the group.
Just minutes before the Hezbollah chief delivered his remarks, the Israeli military traded new strikes over the border.
Israeli war planes flew low over Beirut and broke the sound barrier, sending birds flying in panic and people in their houses and offices rushing to open the windows to avoid the glass shattering.
According to Nasrallah, the explosions “occurred in hospitals, pharmacies, markets, shops, homes, cars, in streets filled with civilians, including women and children.”
“What can we label such criminal actions, are they a large-scale operation? Are they genocide? Are they massacres?” he added.
He further accused Israel of disregarding any advice aimed at preventing strikes on civilians. “This reflects the extent of criminality,” Nasrallah stated.
Nasrallah said the group is investigating how the bombings were carried out.
He vowed that Hezbollah will keep going on with its attacks along the border with Israel as long as the war in Gaza continues. “The Lebanese front will not stop before the aggression on Gaza stops,” he said.
The Hezbollah chief said that Israel will not be able to return residents of the north displaced by 11 months of cross-border exchanges to their homes through military escalation.
"You will not be able to return the people of the north to the north," Hassan Nasrallah said adressing Israel, warning that "no military escalation, no killings, no assassinations and no all-out war can return residents to the border".