Hezbollah chief says Israel will face 'tough retribution and just punishment' for device blasts

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief said Thursday that Israel had dealt an "unprecedented" blow to his group, crossing all red lines with device explosions that killed 37 people and wounded nearly 3,000 over two days. He warned Israel that it will face "tough retribution and just punishment" for the blasts.

The chief vowed the group would emerge stronger and continue its daily strikes into northern Israel.

"With this operation, the enemy crossed all... red lines," Hassan Nasrallah said in his first televised appearance after the attacks, accusing it of trying to "kill no fewer than 5,000 people" in "a major and unprecedented... blow" to the group.

Just minutes before the Hezbollah chief delivered his remarks, the Israeli military traded new strikes over the border.

Israeli war planes flew low over Beirut and broke the sound barrier, sending birds flying in panic and people in their houses and offices rushing to open the windows to avoid the glass shattering.