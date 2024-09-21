China’s ‘beautiful governor’ given 13 years in prison over sexual relations with 58 subordinates

Zhong Yang, a prominent former official in Southwest China known as the “beautiful governor,” has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for engaging in sexual relations with 58 subordinates and accepting nearly 60 million Yuan (approximately $8.5 million) in bribes. The 52-year-old previously served as the governor and deputy secretary of the Qiannan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in Guizhou province before her dismissal in April 2023.

Entering politics at just 22 by joining the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Zhong quickly ascended through high-profile roles within the National People’s Congress. However, her tenure was marred by allegations of exploiting her position to engage in affairs with male colleagues, often citing “working overtime” and “business trips” as excuses to facilitate these relationships.

In addition to her prison sentence, Zhong has been fined one million Yuan for her offenses. Reports indicate that she leveraged her authority to favor certain companies for government contracts, further illustrating the intertwining of personal and professional misconduct.

Zhong’s case has drawn significant media attention, highlighting issues of corruption and abuse of power within China's political sphere. As she faces the consequences of her actions, this scandal raises important questions about accountability and reform within the CCP, serving as a cautionary tale for future officials.