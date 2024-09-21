Indian Embassy official found dead under mysterious circumstances in Washington, D.C.

An Indian embassy official was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances within the embassy premises in Washington, D.C., on September 18. The Indian Embassy issued a statement confirming the incident, which is currently under investigation by local police and the Secret Service.

The embassy expressed deep regret over the official's passing, stating, "With deep regret, we wish to confirm that a member of the Embassy of India passed away in the evening of September 18, 2024." The embassy emphasised that it is in close communication with relevant agencies and the deceased's family to facilitate the swift repatriation of the body to India.

Authorities are examining various angles regarding the cause of death, including the possibility of suicide. The Indian Embassy’s statement noted, "The investigation is covering all avenues, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement."

In an effort to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time, the embassy refrained from releasing additional details about the deceased official. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of grief," the statement added.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the official’s death remains ongoing, as officials seek to uncover the facts surrounding this tragic incident. Further updates will likely be provided as the inquiry progresses, and the embassy continues to prioritize the well-being of the family during this challenging period.