Pager attack on Hezbollah was a sophisticated ‘booby-trap’ operation − it was also illegal

Mary Ellen O'Connell, University of Notre Dame

The operation that used pagers and walkie-talkies to kill members of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah was ingenious—but was it legal?

Certainly, there are those who will argue that it was. That thinking goes like this: Hezbollah has been attacking Israel with rockets, and the pagers and radios purchased by Hezbollah could be expected to be used by the same people involved in decisions to send those missiles.

As such, the killings, if carried out by Israel as is widely believed, would appear to be targeted and warranted. While some bystanders may die or be injured, they would likely be associated with Hezbollah, according to this line of thinking. But that is not the right assessment, according to international law.

Under the law I have taught for over 40 years, hiding explosives in everyday objects makes them booby traps—and in almost every case, using a booby trap designed to kill is a crime.

Prohibited means of warfare

It is important to affirm that the acts that apparently led Israel to strike Hezbollah are also illegal under international law. In fact, Hezbollah, a nonstate armed group supported by Iran, has no right to use violence of any kind, let alone missile strikes targeting civilians in northern Israel.

Under international law, a nonstate actor gains the right to fight only if it is associated with a regular armed force of a sovereign state involved in armed conflict hostilities.

And that is not the case with Hezbollah in Lebanon. This means each Hezbollah missile constitutes the commission of a serious crime. But that fact does not give rise to any right of Israel to use booby traps in response.

A booby trap is defined by the International Committee of the Red Cross, the body charged with oversight and implementation of the Geneva Conventions and related treaties on the law of armed conflict, as a “harmless portable object"—but redesigned to contain explosive material. They are a prohibited means of warfare and are equally prohibited by law enforcement authorities.