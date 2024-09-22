Mass shooting kills four, wounds 17 at nightlife district in Alabama's Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM: Four people were killed and 17 others injured when multiple shooters opened fire Saturday in what police described as a targeted "hit" on one of the people killed at a popular nightlife spot in Birmingham, Alabama.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in Five Points South, a district filled with entertainment venues, restaurants and bars that is often crowded on weekend nights. The mass shooting, one of several this year in the city, unnerved residents in the area and left city officials pleading for help to both solve the crime and address the broader problem of gun violence.

"The priority is to find these shooters and get them off our streets," Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said at a Sunday press conference.

The shooting occurred outside Hush, a hookah and cigar lounge, in the entertainment district. Blood stains were visible on the sidewalk outside the venue on Sunday morning.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said authorities believe the shooting targeted one of the people who was killed, possibly in a murder-for-hire. He said a vehicle pulled up and "multiple shooters" got out and began firing, then fled the scene.

"We believe that there was a 'hit,' if you will, on that particular person," Thurmond said.