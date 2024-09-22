Sri Lanka elections goes to first-ever recount despite strong showing from Dissanayake

Sri Lanka will hold a second round of counting for the first time in its history, as no candidate secured the required 50% majority in the presidential election.

Saturday's election was the first since mass protests led to the ousting of former leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2022, following the country’s worst economic crisis.

Election Commission Chairman RMAL Rathnayake said that Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sajith Premadasa have secured maximum votes in the presidential election.

However, he said that as neither has secured more than 50% of the vote, the second preference vote will be counted and added to these two candidates. He added the new president will be declared elected after the cumulative votes and preference votes are counted.

Early trends indicated that Dissanayake, leader of the Marxist JVP's broader front, the National People's Power (NPP), initially garnered 52% of the votes, positioning him as the frontrunner for the presidency. However, opposition leader Premadasa, who was in second place, began to increase his vote share, resulting in no candidate reaching the 50% threshold.

According to media reports, Dissanayake secured 39.65% of the votes and led by 1.3 million votes, while Premadasa received 34.09% after the first round. The election commission will now count voters' second and third choices for president, as they are asked to rank up to three candidates in order of preference.

Experts suggest that the second count may favour Premadasa, as those who voted for incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe are likely to have selected him as their second choice.

Notably, all eight presidential elections in Sri Lanka since 1982 have seen the winner emerge in the first round of counting.

Wickremesinghe, who took office during the peak of the 2022 economic collapse and imposed tough austerity measures as part of an IMF bailout, was trailing in a distant third.

Voter turnout was around 75%, lower than the 83% recorded in the previous presidential election held in November 2019.

At the outset Dissanayake had won 21 of the 22 postal district votes and secured several results declared thus far from the 168 geographical parliamentary seats across different districts. This prompted several leaders to congratulate him after it looked like he was on the verge of securing the presidency.

Wickremesinghe has yet to concede defeat, but his Foreign Minister Ali Sabry congratulated Dissanayake on X, stating, "After a long and arduous campaign, the results of the election are now clear. Though I heavily campaigned for President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the people of Sri Lanka have made their decision, and I fully respect their mandate for Anura Kumara Dissanayake. In a democracy, it is crucial to honour the will of the people, and I do so without hesitation."

Sabry extended his sincere congratulations to Dissanayake and his team.

Premadasa camp senior Harsha de Silva also congratulated Dissanayake.

NPP sources indicated they would visit the presidential secretariat on Sunday to discuss the formalities of the transition.

Analysts noted that the swing Dissanayake garnered was unprecedented, despite pre-poll expectations of his victory being considered foregone.

The NPP, Dissanayake's once-marginal Marxist party, led two failed uprisings in the 1970s and 1980s that resulted in over 80,000 deaths. It won only 3% of the vote during the most recent parliamentary elections in August 2020.

However, Sri Lanka's ongoing crisis has presented an opportunity for Dissanayake, 55, who has seen a surge of support based on his pledge to change the island's "corrupt" political culture. "Our country needs a new political culture," he said after casting his ballot on Saturday.

This election cycle has shifted focus away from the minority Tamil issue, with the nation's battered economy and recovery taking centre stage. All three frontrunners have pledged to adhere to the IMF bailout reforms, while Dissanayake and Premadasa aim to adjust the programme to provide more economic relief to the public.

The polls were held on Saturday at over 13,400 polling stations across 22 electoral districts, featuring the highest number of candidates—38—but no female aspirants for the top post.

In Sri Lanka, voters elect a single winner by ranking up to three candidates in order of preference. If a candidate receives an absolute majority, they will be declared the winner. If not, a second round of counting will commence, taking into account second- and third-choice votes.