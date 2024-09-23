Rescue workers search for at least six people missing after heavy rain pounds Japan’s Noto region

TOKYO: Rescue workers were searching for at least six people missing on Sunday after heavy rain battered Japan's north-central region of Noto, triggering landslides and floods, and resulting in one fatality in an area still recovering from a deadly earthquake on January 1.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the highest alert level for heavy rain across several cities in Ishikawa Prefecture on Saturday, including the severely impacted cities of Suzu and Wajima along the northern coast of the Noto Peninsula. Although the agency has since downgraded the heavy rain alert, landslide and flooding warnings remain in effect.

In Suzu, one person was confirmed dead and another was reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters. Another individual went missing in the nearby town of Noto, according to local officials. In Wajima, rescue workers were searching for four people who went missing following a landslide at a construction site where 60 workers were repairing a tunnel damaged by January's earthquake.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA) also reported one more person missing due to flooding in a different part of the city. Footage from NHK showed a wooden house in Wajima torn and tilted, apparently due to a landslide, though no injuries were reported from that site.

In Noto, two people sustained serious injuries from a landslide while visiting their quake-damaged home. At least 16 rivers in Ishikawa had breached their banks by Saturday afternoon, according to the Land and Infrastructure Ministry. Residents were urged to exercise extreme caution against potential mudslides and structural damage.

By late Saturday afternoon, about 1,350 residents were taking shelter in designated community centers, school gymnasiums, and other local facilities. Over the past three days, approximately 50 centimeters (20 inches) of rain fell in the region, attributed to rainbands that typically cause torrential downpours in the Hokuriku area, according to the JMA.

“Heavy rain is impacting an area still recovering from the Noto earthquake, and I believe many residents are feeling very uneasy,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi. He emphasized that the government prioritizes the safety of its citizens and is focused on search and rescue operations. He urged residents to closely monitor weather updates and evacuation advisories, encouraging them to take precautions early. The Self-Defense Forces have been dispatched to Ishikawa to assist in rescue efforts.

One resident in Wajima expressed his frustration to NHK, stating that he had just finished cleaning his home from earthquake damage, only to see it flooded with muddy water. Many roads were also blocked by floodwaters, and Hokuriku Electric Power Co. reported that more than 5,000 homes were without power on Sunday. Traffic lights were out in the affected areas, and numerous homes lacked water supply.

Heavy rain also impacted nearby northern prefectures such as Niigata and Yamagata, leading to additional flooding threats and the suspension of train operations, including Yamagata Shinkansen bullet trains. The region was struck by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake on January 1, which killed over 370 people and severely damaged roads and other critical infrastructure. The effects of that disaster continue to impact local industry, the economy, and daily life.