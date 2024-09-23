Success of humanity does not lie on the battlefield, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Addressing the UN General Assembly on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had come to express his views on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians who are one-sixth of the world’s population.

He also reaffirmed that the success of humanity lies in collective strength and not on the battlefield, making an obvious reference to the conflicts that are taking place in the world.

Speaking at the Summit of the Future at the UNGA in New York, PM Modi called for a human centric approach to sustainability.

"Sustainable development can be successful. We in India have been able to help 250 million come out of poverty through our sustainability efforts," he said.

"Reform is the key to relevance. Global reforms are required. India has partnered with the Global South as we want to be more inclusive. We also included the African Union in the G20," he added.

India has also been continuously supporting reforms at the UN.

PM Modi also voiced his concern over terrorism, cybercrime, maritime security and threats relating to space.

"Global actions must match global ambitions. Technology must be used responsibly. We need a global digital balance. Digital public infrastructure should be a bridge and not a barrier for global good," said PM Modi.

India is committed to its policy of one earth, one family, one future and will continue to take steps for the benefit of humanity, he added.