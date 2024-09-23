What to know about the threats in Springfield, Ohio, after false claims about Haitian immigrants

SPRINGFIELD: A small Ohio city has been inundated with hoax bomb threats since last week's presidential debate, when former President Donald Trump falsely accused members of Springfield's Haitian community of abducting and eating cats and dogs.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, has amplified debunked internet rumors about Haitian migrants as the Republican ticket criticizes the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration that are supported by Trump's Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. City officials acknowledge growing pains from the influx of some 15,000 Haitian immigrants, but say there's no evidence to support the claim they are consuming anyone's pets.

More than 30 bomb threats have been made against schools, government buildings and city officials' homes since last week, forcing evacuations and closures. Springfield also canceled its annual celebration of diversity, arts and culture in response to the threats, and on Tuesday, state police were deployed to city schools.

Here are some things to know about the situation in Springfield:

Who's behind the hoax threats?

Foreign actors, primarily. That's according to Ohio's governor, Republican Mike DeWine, who revealed that most of the threats are coming from overseas. The governor's office says a criminal investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies determined the “vast majority” of the threats were international in origin. Officials did not provide more information on how investigators determined they came from a foreign country, nor would DeWine reveal the name of the country.

What’s being done?

DeWine sent dozens of members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol to all 18 city schools, where sweeps will be conducted twice a day to prevent further disruption and help reassure parents and students the buildings are safe. Even with the increased police presence, though, many parents still kept their kids home from school on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, security cameras have been stationed at strategic spots in the city, and a bomb-sniffing dog was sent to Springfield and will be available round-the-clock.

And DeWine pledged $2.5 million over two years to increase support for primary health care. The state highway patrol is also helping local law enforcement with traffic enforcement. DeWine said many Haitians are inexperienced drivers and are unfamiliar with U.S. traffic laws.