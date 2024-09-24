Conflicts in the Mideast and Ukraine will loom over Biden's farewell address at the United Nations

Eighteen days later, Biden's Middle East hopes came crashing down. Hamas militants stormed into Israel killing 1,200, taking some 250 hostage, and spurring a bloody war that has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza and led the region into a complicated downward spiral.

Now, the conflict is threatening to metastasize into a multi-front war and leave a lasting scar on Biden's presidential legacy.

Israel and Hezbollah traded strikes again Tuesday as the death toll from a massive Israeli bombardment climbed to nearly 560 people and thousands fled from southern Lebanon. It's the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

Israel has urged residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate from homes and other buildings where it claimed Hezbollah has stored weapons, saying the military would conduct “extensive strikes” against the militant group.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, has launched dozens of rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in retaliation for strikes last week that killed a top commander and dozens of fighters. Dozens were also killed last week and hundreds more wounded after hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah militants exploded, a sophisticated attack that was widely believed to have been carried out by Israel.

Israel's leadership launched its counterattacks at a time of growing impatience with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah's persistent launching of missiles and drones across the Israel-Lebanon border after Hamas started the war with its brazen attack on Oct. 7.

The stepped-up Israeli operations were launched shortly after a White House senior adviser, Amos Hochstein, visited Israel last week and urged the Israelis to avoid an escalation that could risk spurring a regional conflict.

“Reality is intervening,” said Bradley Bowman, a defense strategy and policy analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies in Washington. “There are contrasting interests that transcend the politics and the politicians of the U.S.-Israel relationship. For Israel, Oct. 7 did happen, and the reality is they are facing a multifront threat and the current status quo is unacceptable. Sometimes to get to a better status quo, you have to escalate.”

Biden has seemed more subdued in recent days about the prospects of Israel and Hamas agreeing to a temporary cease-fire and hostage deal. But he insists that he hasn't given up.

“If I ever say it’s not realistic then I might as well leave," Biden said last week when asked if the chances for a deal were quickly fading under his watch. “A lot of things don’t look realistic until we get them done."

Biden, in his address, also is expected to address ongoing Western support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. Biden helped galvanize an international coalition to back Ukraine with weapons and economic aid in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's February 2022 assault on Ukraine.

Biden has managed to keep up American support in the face of rising skepticism from some Republican lawmakers — and Trump — about the cost of the conflict.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pressing Biden to loosen restrictions on the use of Western-supplied long-range missiles so that Ukrainian forces can hit deeper in Russia.

So far Zelenskyy has not persuaded the Pentagon or White House to loosen those restrictions. The Defense Department has emphasized that Ukraine can already hit Moscow with Ukrainian-produced drones, and there is hesitation on the strategic implications of a U.S.-made missile potentially striking the Russian capital.

Putin has warned that Russia would be “at war” with the United States and its NATO allies if they allow Ukraine to use the long-range weapons.

Over the course of the war, Biden has previously resisted Ukrainian requests for certain weaponry, including MI Abrams tanks and F-16 fighter jets, before agreeing to allow their use because of worries about escalating tensions with Russia.

Max Bergmann, a Russia analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the administration has slowly come around to giving Ukraine weapons that it initially deemed “unimaginably escalatory” at the start of the war.

“Allowing Ukraine to strike further into Russian territory with U.S. weapons would be another big step and the Biden administration is right to be deliberate,” Bergmann said.

Biden and Harris are scheduled to hold separate meetings with Zelenskyy in Washington on Thursday. The Ukrainian leader also is expected to meet with Trump this week.