IMF says ready for talks with Sri Lanka's new leftist government

COLOMBO: The International Monetary Fund is ready to discuss its controversial $2.9 billion bailout programme for Sri Lanka with the country's new government, a spokesman said.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, sworn in Monday as the country's first leftist president, has said he wants to renegotiate the deal, which has brought unpopular austerity measures.

"We look forward to working together with President Dissanayake... towards building on the hard-won gains that have helped put Sri Lanka on a path to economic recovery," an IMF spokesperson in Washington said Monday.

The lender of last resort noted that the South Asian nation, which defaulted on its debt in April 2022, had stabilised since the bailout.

"We will discuss the timing of the third review of the IMF-supported programme with the new administration as soon as practicable," the spokesperson said referring to the periodic review of the bailout.