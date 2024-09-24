Israeli economy struggles under weight of year-long war in Gaza

RISHON LeZION: Nearly a year of war in Gaza has battered Israel's economy, and poverty is now threatening communities, including in areas far removed from the fighting against Hamas.

Mass protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial reforms had already weakened Israel's economy prior to the Hamas attack on October 7.

But it was dealt a major blow by the impact of the worst attack in its history, and the war that has followed.

"The Israeli economy may be solid, but it is struggling to withstand this war that has lasted too long," said economist Jacques Bendelac, who warned of possible recession should fighting persist.

After shrinking by 21 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, Israeli GDP rebounded by 14 percent in the first three months of 2024, according to official data.

But growth then turned sluggish in the second quarter at 0.7 percent.

The three main ratings agencies have downgraded Israel's debt.

Fitch predicted in August that the Gaza war—already the longest since the war that led to Israel's creation—could stretch into 2025.

"There are risks of it broadening to other fronts," Fitch said.

The focus of the war has in recent days shifted to northern Israel, with Hamas ally Hezbollah battling Israeli forces across the border.

Israel's credit ratings remain high, but top officials have nevertheless blasted the agencies' moves.

Netanyahu has insisted that the economy is "stable and solid" and will improve when the war ends.