PM Modi calls for early resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict following meeting with Zelenskyy

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy in New York on Monday.

“We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India’s support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability,” said PM Modi.

This was the third meeting between the two leaders in three months.

“This was our third bilateral meeting this year and we are actively developing our relations and working to strengthen our cooperation across various fields. The main focus of our conversation was on enhancing our interaction on international platforms, particularly at the UN and G20, as well as implementing the Peace Formula and preparing for the second Peace Summit,” said President Zelenskyy.

“We had a substantive discussion on available opportunities. I am grateful for the clear support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zelenskyy added.