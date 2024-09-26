IMF approves USD 7 billion bailout for Pakistan; USD 1 billion tranche expected this month

Shehbaz, giving credit for the new bailout package to Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and the finance team, noted the federal government cannot complete the 25th programme without the cooperation of all four provinces.

The Sindh government on July 30 ratified a memorandum of understanding for signing the National Fiscal Pact and the Balochistan government signed it on July 26 following the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF on July 12.

The IMF board approved the programme without addressing one of the root causes of economic crunches -- need to restructure the external and domestic debt that consumed 81 per cent of Pakistan's tax revenues in the last fiscal year, the report said.

The new bailout package targets achieving macroeconomic stability by consolidating public finances, rebuilding the foreign exchange reserves, reducing fiscal risks from state-owned enterprises, and improving the business environment to encourage growth led by the private sector.

To qualify for the programme, the government raised Rs 1.8 trillion in additional taxes from Rs 1.4 trillion earlier, increased electricity prices up to 51 per cent, and promised to bring transparency in the affairs of the Sovereign Wealth Fund, it said.

The government also took the most expensive loan in Pakistan's history -- USD 600 million -- to win a board meeting date from the IMF.

The power sector fiscal viability, privatisation of loss-making entities and enhancing tax revenues are part of the core conditions of the IMF programme.

Unlike in the past, when the provincial budgets were out of the purview of the IMF, the new programme is also expanded to the provincial budgets and their revenues.

Nearly one dozen IMF conditions directly impact the provinces under the new programme, the report said.

The federal and provincial governments will sign a new National Fiscal Pact by next Tuesday to transfer the responsibilities of health, education, social safety net and road infrastructure projects to provinces, according to the conditions agreed with the IMF.

All four provincial governments will align their agriculture income tax rates to the federal personal and corporate income tax rates by amending their laws by October 30.