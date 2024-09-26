Israel rejects push for ceasefire, vows to keep fighting Hezbollah 'until victory'

BEIRUT: Israel flatly rejected on Thursday a push led by key backer the United States for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, vowing to keep fighting Hezbollah militants "until victory".

Israeli bombing of Iran-backed Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon has killed hundreds of people this week, while the militant group has retaliated with rocket barrages.

"There will be no ceasefire in the north. We will continue to fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation with all our strength until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement earlier saying he had "not even responded" to the truce proposal, and that he had ordered the military "to continue the fighting with full force".

The United States, France and other allies called for a 21-day halt, after President Joe Biden and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The situation in Lebanon has become "intolerable" and "is in nobody's interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon," their joint statement read.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, violence raged on the ground.

The Israeli military said it struck about 75 targets in the eastern Bekaa valley and southern Lebanon, Hezbollah bastions that have seen a huge exodus people fleeing their homes in recent days.

A strike on the town of Yunin near Baalbek killed at least 20 people, Lebanon's health ministry said, with the official National News Agency describing the bombing of the area as "the most violent" of recent days.

"It was indescribable, it was one of the worst nights we've lived through. You think there's just a second between life and death," said Fadia Rafic Yaghi, 70, who owns a shop in Baalbek.

For the fourth time this week, the Israeli military conducted a strike on Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold, with a source close to the group saying it had targeted the head of its drone unit.

The Israeli military also said around 45 rockets had been fired from Lebanon, adding that some had been intercepted while others had landed in unpopulated areas.

Hezbollah said that it had again targeted defence industry complexes near the city of Haifa in northern Israel, saying it was "defending Lebanon and its people".

Possible ground offensive

Israel earlier this month said it was shifting its focus from Gaza, where it has been fighting a war with Hamas since the October 7 attack, to securing its border with Lebanon.

Hamas ally Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops across the Lebanon border since October, forcing tens of thousands of people on both sides to flee their homes.

Netanyahu, who is due to address the UN General Assembly on Friday, has said that ensuring the safe return of Israelis to their homes was a priority.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah positions along the border with Syria were among its latest targets.

Israel's military chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, has told soldiers to prepare for a possible ground offensive against Hezbollah, as two reserve brigades were called up "for operational missions in the northern arena".