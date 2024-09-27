Harris heads to US-Mexican border as Trump sharpens migrant rhetoric

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris travels to the US-Mexican border Friday to try to show she is tough on migration, a key election issue on which Donald Trump has dramatically stepped up his incendiary rhetoric in recent weeks.

Harris's visit to Douglas in Arizona is her first to the border since she replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate in July, and comes as Republican Trump repeatedly attacks her for being weak on illegal border crossings.

False and racist claims about migrants by Republicans, and former president Trump's promises of mass expulsions, have turbocharged the issue in a close-fought White House race that is less than six weeks away.

Harris's campaign said she would call for tougher border security measures in a speech at the border in Douglas, and blame Trump for killing off Biden's efforts to pass a recent bipartisan bill on migration.

"The American people deserve a President who cares more about border security than playing political games," she plans to say, according to her campaign.

The Democrat accuses Trump of lobbying Republicans in the US Congress to tank the bill, which would have given more funding to border security, because he feared it would hurt him politically.

Harris will also meet border agents during her visit, which will see the 59-year-old talk up her former career as a prosecutor involved in tackling gangs smuggling drugs across the border, the campaign said.

Republicans have long seen Harris as vulnerable on migration, as well as the economy. Recent polls have seen her eat into Trump's lead on the subject since taking over from Biden, but the gap remains significant enough to merit Friday's trip.

'Save her airfare'

Trump has doubled down on his divisive rhetoric targeting migrants, with the 78-year-old billionaire seeing it as appealing to his base of largely white, blue-collar voters.