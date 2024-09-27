Zelenskyy accuses some leaders of seeking Nobel prize over real peace in Ukraine

NEW DELHI: Ukrainian President, Volodomyr Zelenskyy has alledged that some are attempting to broker peace with the objective of getting a nobel prize and not real peace.

"As a global initiative the peace-formula has already existed for two years. And maybe somebody wants a Nobel Prize for their political biography for frozen truce instead of real peace, but the only prizes Putin will give you in return are more suffering and disasters,’’ said Zelenskyy while addressing the UNGA on Thursday in New York.

While he didn’t name anyone while making the allegation, there are many inferences people around the world have begun to draw. This includes all leaders who have been trying to talk Ukraine and Russia into peace and also former US President Donald Trump who has promised that he would ensure an end to the conflict within days (if) of his being re-elected as President of the USA.

"When some propose alternatives, half-hearted settlement plans – so-called 'sets of principles' – it not only ignores the interests and suffering of Ukrainians, who are affected by the war the most, it not only ignores reality but also gives Putin the political space to continue the war and pressure the world to bring more nations under control,’’ Zelenskky said adding that any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve a lull instead of an end to the war.

It may be recalled that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. Many world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jingping, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva amongst others are trying to urge Ukraine and Russia to end the ongoing conflict.

"When the Chinese-Brazilian duo tries to grow into a choir of voices – with someone in Europe, with someone in Africa, saying something alternative to a full and just peace, the question arises – what is the true interest? Everyone must understand – you won’t boost your power at Ukraine’s expense,’’ Zelenskyy said adding, "I want peace for my people – real peace and just peace."

India has always reaffirmed that the end to the conflict will be through dialogue and diplomacy amongst the two nations.

PM Modi met with President Zelenskyy in New York and had reaffirmed his support for the peace process. President Zelenskyy on the other hand had said that India has been invited for the second peace summit.