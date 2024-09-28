Flooding in Nepal's capital kills at least 32 people

KATHMANDU: Flooding caused by continuous rainfall has killed at least 32 people in Nepal's capital, and another 12 are missing, police said Saturday.

Rains have been pounding since Friday night and are expected to continue over the weekend. Seventeen people were also injured while 1,053 were rescued across Kathmandu, according to Nepal Police spokesman Bishwo Adhikari.

He said all police personnel across the nation have been ordered to help in the rescue efforts.

The government had issued flood warnings across the Himalayan nation warning of massive rainfall.

Buses were banned from traveling at night on highways and cars were discouraged from the roads. Security forces were ordered to high alert.