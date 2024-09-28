Harris vows to fix US' broken immigration system

WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has vowed to impose tougher security measures at the border and fix America's broken immigration system, as she sought to counter frequent political attacks on the issue from her Republican rival Donald Trump ahead of the November election.

Vice President Harris' comments came during her visit to the US-Mexico border in Douglas, Arizona, on Friday.

Despite taking a hardline stance on border security, Harris said she also supports a "pathway to citizenship" for undocumented migrants currently in the US.

As President, I will work with Congress to create, at long last, a pathway to citizenship for hardworking immigrants who have been here for years, Harris said.

Harris was in Arizona to get a first-hand assessment of the security situation at the southern borders.

Slamming former President he said politicians have refused to come together and fix the broken immigration system.

Illegal immigration is an issue that Americans have grown increasingly worried about in recent years amid record levels of migrant crossings at the southern border.

"Well, as President, I will put politics aside to fix our immigration system and find solutions to problems which have persisted for far too long. These issues are highly consequential for our nation," she said.