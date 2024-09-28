Iran's supreme leader moves to secure location following Nasrallah's death, reacts to Hezbollah chief's killing

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been reportedly transferred to a secure location within the country, according to two regional officials who were briefed by Tehran. The officials, speaking to news agency Reuters, confirmed that heightened security measures have been implemented around Khamenei following Israel's announcement that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an airstrike on Beirut.

Sources of Reuters said that Iran is maintaining constant communication with Hezbollah and other allied proxy groups to determine their response to Nasrallah's death. According to the Reuters report, Tehran and its regional partners are strategizing their next steps.

Meanwhile, Khamenei on Saturday responded via X formerly known as Twitter to the the IDF claim that it had killed Hassan Nasrallah. Iran's Supreme leader said that Israel’s military offensives in Gaza, Lebanon or elsewhere “cannot affect or topple the strong structure of the resistance"

He said Israel was “too small to cause significant harm” to Hezbollah’s structure and that “the fate of this region will be determined by the resistance forces” led by it.