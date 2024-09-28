Where Trump and Harris stand on immigration and border security

WASHINGTON: Immigration is one of the key issues in the November election, with many voters concerned over the number of migrants who have entered the US during the Biden administration.

Republicans have repeatedly hammered President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the issue and painted a picture of an out-of-control immigration system where migrants are straining services as would-be terrorists and criminals take advantage of the chaos to infiltrate the country.

After coming into office promising a kinder approach to immigration, Biden administration officials found themselves struggling to control the southern border. They have cracked down on asylum access but also created new ways for migrants to come to America and for some of those already here to become citizens.

The administration has pointed to the falling numbers of migrants coming to the border this summer as proof its policies are working.

Here’s a look at where Harris and Trump stand on immigration:

Harris focuses on border security

During her first trip to the border as the Democratic presidential nominee on Friday, Harris outlined a plan to crack down further on asylum claims and extend restrictions put in place earlier this summer by the Biden administration on asylum access.

Before this trip, Harris has largely shied away from the topic of immigration and has given few details about what she would do if elected. That’s a reflection of how the issue has become such a controversial topic for the Biden administration.

While Biden promised during the 2020 campaign to restore America’s place as a refuge for people fleeing persecution, the administration swiftly found itself dealing with ever-increasing numbers of migrants at the southern border. Democratic-led cities rebelled at the strain migrants were taking on their cities.

The administration shifted to a more carrot-and-stick approach that made it harder for people who come to the border to get asylum while also creating new pathways designed to make the process more orderly.

In public comments and on her website, Harris has focused on ways she would enforce border security and crack down on drug smuggling.

The vice president has talked up her experience as California attorney general, saying she walked drug smuggler tunnels and successfully prosecuted gangs that moved narcotics and people across the border.