Flooding, landslides in Nepal kill at least 101 people, several missing

KATHMANDU: Flooding and landslides caused by continuous rainfall has killed at least 101 people in Nepal, and a further 64 are missing, officials said Saturday. Rain has been pouring down since Friday night and is expected to continue over the weekend.

"The death toll has reached 101, and 64 people are missing," police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP.

"There is likely to be an increase in the death toll as our search and rescue mission proceeds in the affected areas," he added.

Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari said sixty people were injured and 3,010 rescued across the Himalayan nation.

He said all divisions of security forces in the country including the army have been ordered to help in the rescue efforts. Several roads were blocked by landslides triggered by the rainfall.