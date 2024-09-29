Israel carries out raids on 'dozens' of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon: IDF

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Sunday it conducted strikes against "dozens" of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, two days after an air strike killed the group's chief Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israel Defense Forces "attacked dozens of terrorist targets in the territory of Lebanon in the last few hours," the army said in a statement on Telegram.

The statement said the strikes targeted "buildings where weapons and military structures of the organisation were stored".

Israel has attacked "hundreds" of Hezbollah targets in the last day, it added, as it aims to disable the group.

On Friday, an Israeli air strike on a suburb of Beirut killed Hezbollah's longtime leader, Nasrallah, sparking fears of an all-out war in the region.

More than 700 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, according to health ministry figures, since the bombardment of Hezbollah strongholds began earlier this month.

Hezbollah began low-intensity cross-border strikes on Israeli troops a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas staged its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, triggering war in the Gaza Strip.