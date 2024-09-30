Harris trolls Trump at LA fundraiser full of celebrities, says her crowds 'are pretty big'

Harris’ four-day West Coast trip has been crafted with dual purposes: She was opening and closing with stops in Sun Belt battlegrounds, Arizona and Nevada where the vice president is trying to shore up support as Trump pounds her relentlessly over illegal migration.

And her mid-stay in California was devoted to hauling in campaign contributions from donors in her blue home state.

Harris’ border visit in Arizona seemed to irk Trump. The GOP leader has spent two days railing about the vice president during his rallies, upping his personal attacks against her, claiming she was responsible for a border “invasion,” and stirring up unfounded fears that she’d usher in lawlessness if elected.

Harris gave the same response she usually does to his insults, even despite Trump calling her “mentally impaired.”

“We just see the same old tired show from the same old tired playbook,” she told a Los Angeles crowd of donors, some who shouted “boring!” in response.

Harris has warned the race is as close as it could possibly be, a “margin-of-error” race. But on Sunday in Los Angeles, she added: “The election is here and let me be clear. We are going to win.”