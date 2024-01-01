Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held Donetsk on New Year's Eve: authorities

By AFP

MOSCOW: Ukrainian shelling of the Moscow-held city of Donetsk on New Year's Eve killed four people and wounded 13, Russian-installed authorities said Monday.

The shelling came at the end of a deadly week in Ukraine, with both sides hitting each other with large-scale attacks.

"As a result of Ukrainian shelling of central Donetsk on New Year's Eve we can say that there are four dead and 13 wounded," the Russian-installed head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said in a video on Telegram, adding that Ukraine used cluster munitions.

Pushilin said the attack hit the Voroshilov district in central Donetsk.

He accused Ukraine of "having an aim to cause as much harm as possible to the civilian population because it used cluster munitions."

The US has supplied Kyiv with cluster munitions, in a move that was criticised even by its own allies.

Cluster munitions are a controversial weapon designed to disperse or release tiny explosives.

They explode mid-air and scatter bomblets over a wide area, and also pose a lasting threat.

Moscow hit Ukrainian cities on New Year's Eve, with Kyiv saying it had foiled a "record" number of drones launched by Russia.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MOSCOW: Ukrainian shelling of the Moscow-held city of Donetsk on New Year's Eve killed four people and wounded 13, Russian-installed authorities said Monday. The shelling came at the end of a deadly week in Ukraine, with both sides hitting each other with large-scale attacks. "As a result of Ukrainian shelling of central Donetsk on New Year's Eve we can say that there are four dead and 13 wounded," the Russian-installed head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said in a video on Telegram, adding that Ukraine used cluster munitions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pushilin said the attack hit the Voroshilov district in central Donetsk. He accused Ukraine of "having an aim to cause as much harm as possible to the civilian population because it used cluster munitions." The US has supplied Kyiv with cluster munitions, in a move that was criticised even by its own allies. Cluster munitions are a controversial weapon designed to disperse or release tiny explosives. They explode mid-air and scatter bomblets over a wide area, and also pose a lasting threat. Moscow hit Ukrainian cities on New Year's Eve, with Kyiv saying it had foiled a "record" number of drones launched by Russia. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp