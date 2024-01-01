Home World

Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held Donetsk on New Year's Eve: authorities

The shelling came at the end of a deadly week in Ukraine, with both sides hitting each other with large-scale attacks.

Published: 01st January 2024 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

This photo taken from video released by the Russia Emergency Situations Ministry on December 30, shows firefighters extinguishing flames after shelling in Belgorod (Photo | AFP)

This photo taken from video released by the Russia Emergency Situations Ministry on December 30, shows firefighters extinguishing flames after shelling in Belgorod (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Ukrainian shelling of the Moscow-held city of Donetsk on New Year's Eve killed four people and wounded 13, Russian-installed authorities said Monday.

The shelling came at the end of a deadly week in Ukraine, with both sides hitting each other with large-scale attacks.

"As a result of Ukrainian shelling of central Donetsk on New Year's Eve we can say that there are four dead and 13 wounded," the Russian-installed head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said in a video on Telegram, adding that Ukraine used cluster munitions.

Pushilin said the attack hit the Voroshilov district in central Donetsk.

He accused Ukraine of "having an aim to cause as much harm as possible to the civilian population because it used cluster munitions."

The US has supplied Kyiv with cluster munitions, in a move that was criticised even by its own allies.

Cluster munitions are a controversial weapon designed to disperse or release tiny explosives.

They explode mid-air and scatter bomblets over a wide area, and also pose a lasting threat.

Moscow hit Ukrainian cities on New Year's Eve, with Kyiv saying it had foiled a "record" number of drones launched by Russia.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Shelling RUSSIA War

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp