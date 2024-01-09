By Online Desk

Famine, drought and epidemics form a "triangle of death" in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra warned on Monday, even as the death toll from Israeli airstrikes crossed 22,000.

Separate Israeli air strikes killed the family members of two Palestinian journalists in Gaza. Israeli forces fatally shot three Palestinians in Tulkarm, a city in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Middle East Eye reports.

During a speech in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday, demonstrators advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza momentarily disrupted US President Joe Biden.

“20,000 dead Palestinians; their blood is on your hands,” demonstrators shouted to Biden.

A small group of about six demonstrators were removed from the event while other attendees chanted “Four more years”.

“I understand their passion and I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza,” Biden said in response, Middle East Eye added.

Four Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza fighting, Haaretz reports. The Israeli military has released the names of four soldiers. They are Sergeant First Class (res.) Gavriel Bloom, 27, Sergeant First Class (res.) David Schwartz, 26, Sergeant First Class (res.) Yakir Hexter, 26, Sergeant Roi Tal, 19, from Kfar Yehoshua, a soldier in the Kfir Brigade's 94th Duchifat Battalion.

A delegation of Israeli security officials has arrived in Cairo to renew negotiations for the release of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to London-based, Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has confirmed the death of a senior commander in Lebanon.

