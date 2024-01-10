Home World

A spiritual leader in Nepal known as 'Buddha Boy' arrested on charges of rape and kidnapping

The 33-year-old guru has a devout following but has long been accused of physically and sexually assaulting his followers, and has been hiding from authorities for several years.

Published: 10th January 2024 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Controversial spiritual leader Ram Bahadur Bomjan appears in handcuffs during a press conference at the Central Investigation Bureau in Kathmandu. (Photo | AP)

Controversial spiritual leader Ram Bahadur Bomjan appears in handcuffs during a press conference at the Central Investigation Bureau in Kathmandu. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KATHMANDU: Nepal police said Wednesday they had arrested a spiritual leader whose followers believe him to be a reincarnation of Buddha over allegations of disappearances and rape at his ashrams.

Ram Bahadur Bomjan, known as "Buddha Boy" among devotees, became famous as a teenager after followers said he could meditate motionless for months without water, food or sleep.

The 33-year-old guru has a devout following but has long been accused of physically and sexually assaulting his followers, and has been hiding from authorities for several years.

"He was arrested after absconding for several years," police spokesman Kuber Kadayat told AFP.

Police apprehended Bomjan in Kathmandu on a warrant issued for his alleged rape of a minor at an ashram in Sarlahi, a district south of the capital.

They said he was caught with bundles of cash amounting to 30 million Nepali rupees ($225,000) and another $22,500 in foreign currency.

Accusations of abuse and misconduct against Bomjan stretch back more than a decade.

Dozens of assault complaints were filed against Bomjan in 2010. He said he beat the victims because they disturbed his meditation.

An 18-year-old nun accused the guru of raping her at a monastery in 2018.

Police opened another investigation against him the following year after family members reported the disappearance of four of his devotees from one of his ashrams.

The whereabouts of the four are still unknown, Dinesh Acharya of the Central Investigation Bureau told reporters on Wednesday.

"Unless we know what situation the missing are in we are not in a position to call it murder," he said.

Before he went on the run, Bomjan still commanded a legion of followers as the allegations against him mounted.

At one point tens of thousands of people had gathered to witness his reputed miracles of meditation deep in the jungle.

While aged 16, Bomjan disappeared for nine months to wander the wilderness of eastern Nepal, prompting a round-the-clock vigil by Buddhist monks who prayed for his safe return.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal Buddha boy Rape sexual assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp