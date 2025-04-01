Burst gas pipe sparks column of flame in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A burst gas pipe sent a column of flame shooting skyward Tuesday in a Malaysian suburb outside Kuala Lumpur, prompting evacuations of nearby homes.

The towering inferno near a gas station in Putra Heights in central Selangor state was visible for kilometers (miles). National oil company Petronas said in a statement that the fire broke out at one of its gas pipeline at 8:10 a.m.

It said in a brief statement that the affected pipeline has been isolated. Three gas stations nearby the fire site were not affected but have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, Petronas said, adding that investigations are still underway.