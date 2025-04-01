Cornell student whose visa was revoked for pro-Palestine activism decides to leave US voluntarily

A Cornell University graduate student whose visa was revoked over his participation in pro-Palestine campus protests has decided to leave the United States voluntarily.

Momodou Taal's decision comes after a judge declined to immediately block the government from taking steps to deport him.

“I have lost faith I could walk the streets without being abducted,” 31-year-old Taal said on X, “Weighing up these options, I took the decision to leave on my own terms.”

Taal, a dual citizen of the United Kingdom and The Gambia, according to CNN, faced criticism for comments made online immediately after the Hamas attack on Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead. He tweeted “colonised peoples have the right to resist by any means necessary” and “Glory to the resistance!”

Taal is at least the second international student to opt to leave the US after being targeted for removal by the US Department of Homeland Security. The Trump administration identifies these cases as "self-deportations", BBC reported.