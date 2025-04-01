Israel strikes building in southern Beirut, killing at least three people

BEIRUT: The Israeli military struck a building in Beirut's southern suburbs early Tuesday, killing at least three people, as the military said it had targeted a member of the Hezbollah.

The airstrike came without warning days after Israel launched an attack on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Friday for the first time since a ceasefire ended fighting between Israeli forces and the Hezbollah militant group in November.

The Israeli military then had warned residents in the crowded suburbs before the attack after two projectiles were launched from southern Lebanon, which Hezbollah denied firing.

At least seven other people were wounded in Tuesday's airstrike, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The Israeli military said in a statement the latest strike targeted a Hezbollah member who had been helping the Palestinian Hamas group in the Gaza Strip in attacks against Israel

It said the airstrike was “under the direction of the Shin Bet,” Israel’s domestic intelligence agency.