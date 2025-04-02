Most immigrants at risk of deportation from US are Christian, report finds

As many as four in five immigrants at risk of deportation from the United States are Christian, according to a new report that calls on their fellow believers to consider the impact of the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation policies.

The report says about 10 million Christians are vulnerable to deportation and 7 million US citizens who are Christian live in households where someone is at risk of deportation.

The report, under the auspices of major Catholic and evangelical organizations, draws on a range of data, including percentages of religious affiliation in various migrant and national populations and on an advocacy group’s analysis of U.S. census data on migrants.

“Though we’re deeply concerned about fellow Christians, we’re not exclusively concerned with immigrants who happen to share our faith,” said Matthew Soerens, vice president of advocacy and policy at World Relief, an evangelical humanitarian organization that cosponsored the report.

“As Christians, we believe that all people, regardless of their religious tradition or nationality, are made in God’s image with inherent dignity,” Soerens said in a video statement. But he added that many Christians in the U.S. may not realize that most of those who could be deported share their faith.

Other groups that helped produce the report include the National Association of Evangelicals, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration and the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Massachusetts. While the report doesn’t advocate any political positions, it mainly seeks to raise awareness of the issue among Christians, and some of its sponsoring groups have individually advocated for reforms that would give some categories of immigrants a path to legal status.

Immigrants at risk of deportation range from those who crossed the border illegally to those who may have some sort of legal status that could be revoked. For example, the Trump administration has taken steps to end temporary protected status, held by many from Venezuela and Haiti, as well as humanitarian parole that had been granted for others from those troubled countries as well as Cuba and Nicaragua.