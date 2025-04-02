Republicans win Florida special elections in Trump strongholds by narrower margins than in 2024

ORMOND BEACH: Republicans Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine won special elections Tuesday in two Florida congressional districts, bolstered by President Donald Trump's endorsement to fill vacant seats in reliably Republican strongholds.

Patronis, the state's chief financial officer, fended off a challenge from Democrat Gay Valimont even though she far outraised and outspent him. He will fill the northwest Florida 1st District seat vacated by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was chosen to be Trump's attorney general but withdrew from consideration amid allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

In north Florida's 6th District, Fine won against Democratic challenger Josh Weil for a seat vacated by Mike Waltz when he was tapped to become Trump's national security adviser.

The win bolsters Republicans' margin of 220-213 in the House of Representatives.

Special elections are often low-turnout events that can lead to surprising results. While GOP wins were widely expected in both districts — two of the most heavily Republican in the country — it's notable that Democrats narrowed the margins considerably from November.

The races were among the first electoral tests of Trump's new administration. The narrowing margins may signal a shift in public sentiment, driven by unusually strong enthusiasm as Democrats from across the country poured millions into the races. Democrats hoped that backlash to the president's overhaul of federal agencies and firing of federal workers would carve into the GOP's margins at the polls.