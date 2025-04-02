What is the 'Qatargate' scandal roiling Israel?

JERUSALEM: Israel has been gripped by allegations linking aides of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to financing from Qatar, which hosts Hamas leaders and helped broker the release of hostages from Gaza.

Dubbed "Qatargate" by Israeli media, the reports that sparked the investigation claimed that some of the people closest to Netanyahu were recruited to promote Qatar in Israel, even though the two countries have no formal diplomatic ties.

What do we know?

At least two of Netanyahu's aides are suspected of receiving payments from the Qatari government to promote Doha's interests in Israel.

With the investigation ongoing, some details remain unclear.

Allegations of ties between members of Netanyahu's close circle and the Qatari government have swirled in the Israeli press since mid-2024.

The affair ramped up Monday when two aides, one current and one former, were arrested and Netanyahu was called in for questioning in a probe he slammed as a "political witch hunt".

Though the Israeli leader is not a suspect, he is separately on trial over corruption and breach of trust allegations.

"They are holding Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein hostage," Netanyahu said in an angry video post after being questioned.

Asked by AFP for comment, a Qatari government official said it was "not the first time we have been subject of a smear campaign by those who do not want to see an end to this conflict or the remaining hostages returned to their families".

The official also said Qatar would "continue our mediation efforts" on the war.