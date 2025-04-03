India pushes for fair climate finance, diverse energy mix at BRICS meet

India has reaffirmed its support for a diverse energy mix, including fossil fuels, hydrogen, nuclear, and renewable energy, to achieve climate goals at the 11th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting.

During the meeting, India raised concerns about the financial support proposed by developed nations, stating that it is not enough to help developing countries meet their climate goals. India pointed out that under the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (NCQGCF), developing nations need $1.3 trillion to meet their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). However, developed countries have committed only $300 billion annually by 2035, which India said is far below what is needed. India urged its BRICS partners to strengthen climate financing to meet global sustainability targets.

The Indian delegation, led by Amandeep Garg, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), emphasized the importance of working together to achieve the 2030 Climate Agenda. India stressed the need for fair carbon budget allocation, ensuring that developing countries can grow while maintaining sustainability. It also reaffirmed the importance of the New Delhi Statement from the 7th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting in 2021.

India advocated for a well-rounded approach to climate action, including adaptation, mitigation, and proper implementation measures. It also reiterated its commitment to energy security by supporting a mix of energy sources, as outlined in BRICS 2021 agreements.

India highlighted the Green Grids Initiative – One Sun, One World, One Grid, launched under the International Solar Alliance, as a major project that could help integrate renewable energy globally. It emphasized the need for a fair approach to energy transition so that no country is left behind.

“A Just Transition must acknowledge the diverse economic realities of nations. Each country has a unique development pathway, and the provision of adequate means of implementation—in finance, technology, and capacity-building—is essential to ensuring that no nation or community is left behind in this transition. As BRICS nations, we must strengthen our engagements in multilateral forums, championing the interests of developing economies and advocating for a fair and equitable transition,” India's statement read.