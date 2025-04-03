Indian national sentenced to 35 years in US prison for sexual exploitation of minors through social media

OKLAHOMA CITY: A 31-year-old Indian national living in Edmond on an immigrant visa has been sentenced to 420 months (35 years) in federal prison for sexual exploitation of three children and transportation of child pornography, according to US Attorney Robert J. Troester.

The Indian national, Sai Kumar Kurremula, was charged by Information with sexual exploitation of children and transportation of child pornography on April 22, 2024.

A statement issued by United States Attorney's Office, Western District of Oklahoma, said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), following an affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint, began investigating an account on the social media messaging app, Snapchat, involving a user who was sexually exploiting minor girls.

The Internet Protocol address used to create the account led federal authorities to Kurremula. Public documents and evidence at the sentencing hearing allege Kurremula had sexually exploited at least 19 minors through Snapchat, often posing as a 13- to 15-year-old boy to gain the trust of his victims. When the victims refused his requests, Kurremula would manipulate, threaten, and extort his victims to produce even more child pornography.

On June 18, 2020, Kurremula pleaded guilty and admitted to sexually exploiting three minor victims and to knowingly transporting images of child pornography. Specifically, Kurremula admitted that, to ensure the minor victims complied, he: threatened a victim that he would drive to her house and show her parents sexually explicit images of her; threatened a second victim that he would come to her house and shoot her family; and threatened the third victim that he would publicly post sexually explicit images and videos of her.

“The appalling exploitation, manipulation, and coercion of multiple children by this defendant justly warranted the 35-year sentence imposed by the Court,” said United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.

“This case serves as a clear warning to others that the strongest of penalties await those who exploit and victimize our children. I applaud the work done by federal prosecutors and law enforcement for stopping Kurremula from harming any other children and holding him accountable.”