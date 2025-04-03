Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 3,145 as more bodies found

BANGKOK: The number of people who died in the Myanmar earthquake has increased to 3,145, the military government said on Thursday. Search and rescue teams found more bodies as humanitarian groups rushed to help survivors with medical care and shelter.
Information Minister Maung Maung Ohn said at a meeting in Naypyitaw, the capital, that 4,589 people were injured and 221 were missing, according to state television MRTV.
The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.7, struck on March 28 near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city. It caused thousands of buildings to collapse, damaged roads, and destroyed bridges in many areas.
Local news reports say the number of deaths could be higher than the official count. With phone lines down and many places hard to reach, officials say the numbers might increase as more information comes in.
A United Nations report released on Thursday said more than 17 million people across 57 townships were affected by the earthquake. Of these, more than 9 million were severely affected. The UN said the coming days will be important in understanding the full damage and planning the response to help those affected.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher and special envoy Julie Bishop will travel to Myanmar on Friday. He asked the international community to provide more financial support for the victims and called for full access to those in need.
"The earthquake has supercharged the suffering with the monsoon season just around the corner," he said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that four hospitals and one health center were completely destroyed. Another 32 hospitals and 18 health centers were damaged. The UN said, "With infrastructure compromised and patient numbers surging, access to health care has become nearly impossible in many of the worst-hit areas. Thousands of people are in urgent need of trauma care, surgical interventions, and treatment for disease outbreaks."
A mobile hospital from India and a joint Russian-Belarusian hospital are now helping in Mandalay.
Many people have lost their homes or are afraid to stay inside due to aftershocks. In Naypyitaw, workers set up large tents in open fields to provide shelter, despite the extreme heat of 40°C (104°F). In Mandalay, local residents gave slices of watermelon to Chinese volunteers taking a break from the heat.
Over 1,550 international rescuers are working with local teams, the military said on Thursday. Seventeen countries have sent aid supplies and equipment.
Myanmar's military took control of the country in 2021, leading to a civil war. The earthquake has made the humanitarian crisis worse, as more than 3 million people were already displaced and nearly 20 million needed help even before the disaster, according to the UN.
To ensure aid efforts continue, the military announced a temporary ceasefire until April 22. However, it said it would still take "necessary" action against resistance groups if they use the ceasefire to prepare for attacks.
Some reports from Kachin state in northern Myanmar say military attacks are still happening, but this information could not be confirmed. Before the earthquake, the military was fighting the Kachin Independence Army (KIA). On Wednesday, the KIA also declared a ceasefire but said it would defend itself if necessary.
The earthquake was felt in Kachin, but no damage has been reported there.
In Bangkok, Thailand, the earthquake caused a skyscraper under construction to collapse. Search teams continued looking for survivors and bodies. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said they detected possible sounds from the rubble, but by the end of the day, no one was found. The collapse killed 22 people and injured 35 others in the city.