Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 3,145 as more bodies found

BANGKOK: The number of people who died in the Myanmar earthquake has increased to 3,145, the military government said on Thursday. Search and rescue teams found more bodies as humanitarian groups rushed to help survivors with medical care and shelter.

Information Minister Maung Maung Ohn said at a meeting in Naypyitaw, the capital, that 4,589 people were injured and 221 were missing, according to state television MRTV.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.7, struck on March 28 near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city. It caused thousands of buildings to collapse, damaged roads, and destroyed bridges in many areas.

Local news reports say the number of deaths could be higher than the official count. With phone lines down and many places hard to reach, officials say the numbers might increase as more information comes in.

A United Nations report released on Thursday said more than 17 million people across 57 townships were affected by the earthquake. Of these, more than 9 million were severely affected. The UN said the coming days will be important in understanding the full damage and planning the response to help those affected.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher and special envoy Julie Bishop will travel to Myanmar on Friday. He asked the international community to provide more financial support for the victims and called for full access to those in need.

"The earthquake has supercharged the suffering with the monsoon season just around the corner," he said.