PM Modi holds talks with Thai counterpart Shinawatra ahead of BIMSTEC summit

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held delegation-level talks with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Modi, who arrived here on a two-day visit to attend the 6th BIMSTEC summit, earlier received a guard of honour and also witnessed a mesmerising Ramakien—Thai Ramayana performance.

"A special ceremonial welcome with Guard of Honour. PM @ingshin of Thailand warmly received PM @narendramodi at the Government House in Bangkok today," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"The two leaders will have wide-ranging discussions for charting the way for future India-Thailand partnership," he said.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said that he witnessed a mesmerising Ramakien, Thai Ramayana performance after he arrived in Bangkok. It showcased the rich civilisational connect between India and Thailand, the PMO said.

"A cultural connect like no other! Witnessed a captivating performance of the Thai Ramayana, Ramakien. It was a truly enriching experience that beautifully showcased the shared cultural and civilisational ties between India and Thailand," Modi said in a post on X.

"The Ramayana truly continues to connect hearts and traditions across so many parts of Asia," he added.