What we know about Israel's deadly firing on Gaza ambulances

JERUSALEM: Diverging accounts have emerged regarding a deadly attack in Gaza last month in which Israeli troops fired on ambulances, after 15 bodies were found buried in the sand.

The United Nations said those killed were emergency responders answering distress calls from Palestinians in southern Gaza, while the Israeli military said they were Palestinian "terrorists".

The UN said 15 emergency responders, mainly from the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Gaza's civil defence agency, were killed on March 23.

An employee of the UN agency for supporting Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) was among them. One other emergency worker remains missing.

In the days that followed, their bodies were discovered buried together in sand in the Tal al-Sultan area of Rafah, in Gaza's southern region.

What happened on March 23?

The attack occurred as Israeli forces encircled Rafah, where authorities warned "thousands of civilians" were trapped under bombardment.

In response to distress calls, PRCS sent a team of 10 medics from the Tal al-Sultan unit in four ambulances to the Barksat and Hashashin areas in eastern Rafah.

Simultaneously, Gaza's civil defence agency sent six emergency responders in an ambulance and fire trucks to a separate bombing site nearby.

PRCS said that on their way to Hashashin, its medics lost contact after being surrounded by the army.

Gaza's civil defence agency said contact was also lost with its six staff sent to the bombing site.