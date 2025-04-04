Four dead, dozens injured in Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv

KYIV: Russian drone strikes killed at least four people and injured more than 30 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, authorities said Friday.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up aerial attacks even as US President Donald Trump pushes them to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of costly fighting.

The attack late Thursday targeted residential and office buildings in Kharkiv, causing several blazes, Ukraine's state emergency service said on Telegram.

"Russian drones attacked one of the districts of Kharkiv. As a result of strikes at residential buildings and an administrative building, four fires broke out," the emergency service said.

The city's mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram that as of Friday morning, "unfortunately, there are already four dead", with a fourth body "unearthed from under the rubble" in addition to three earlier fatalities.