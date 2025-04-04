Trump demands more from NATO—can the alliance deliver a spending deal that satisfies Washington?

BRUSSELS: US President Donald Trump is demanding NATO allies massively ramp up defence spending to five percent of GDP -- a level that looks well out of reach for many.

But with countries across the alliance scrambling to boost budgets, could a deal for a new target be reached by NATO's June summit that allows Trump to claim a win?

Trump, like other US presidents, has long accused European allies of taking US protection for granted and underspending on defence. But he has taken a tougher line and threatened not to defend countries who he thinks are scrimping.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NATO counterparts on Thursday they must agree a "realistic pathway" to five percent, and that means Washington would also have to spend more too.

Rubio conceded Europe could not be expected to make the hikes "in one year or two."

What's the current level?

Faced with Russia's war on Ukraine, NATO allies have already ramped up spending in recent years. As Trump stokes fears over US reliability, more plans for further increases are being announced.

"This is probably the biggest increase in defence spending here on the European side of NATO since the end of the Cold War. But we still need more," NATO chief Mark Rutte said.

Rutte says in order to fulfil plans to counter Russia then countries have to spend well above three percent.

Multiple diplomats said NATO's internal estimates put the figure at between 3.5 and 3.7 percent.

Those feeling most threatened by Russia are already well ahead, with Poland and the Baltic States vowing to hit five percent soon.

Germany has paved the way for a major splurge and the EU has announced measures to bolster spending. But some countries like Spain, Italy and Canada are still well below NATO's current two percent target.

The United States--by far NATO's largest spender in dollar terms--last year spent slightly less than 3.4 percent of GDP on defence.