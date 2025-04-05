Sell TikTok to reach a deal on tariffs, Trump's olive branch to China

BEIJING/WASHINGTON: After expressing anger over China's retaliation of his 34 per cent tariffs on US exports, US President Donald Trump appeared to offer an olive branch to Beijing linking the sale of Chinese social media App TikTok to relief on high levies on Chinese exports to America.

After his initial anger over Friday's move by Beijing to slap 34 per cent of tariffs, the same as his tariff on Chinese exports, Trump said China is panicking and at the same time offered a quid pro quo deal to lower tariffs if TikTok is allowed to sell its US stakes to an American buyer.

On Thursday, Trump suggested offering relief on import duties if China aligned with his TikTok plans, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported from Washington.

Earlier, Trump has extended the deadline to ban TikTok to 75 days linking its sale to a deal with China on tariffs.

"My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress. The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump further said his administration hoped to "continue working in Good Faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs (Necessary for Fair and Balanced Trade between China and the U.S.A.!) This proves that Tariffs are the most powerful Economic tool, and very important to our National Security!"

"We do not want TikTok to go dark.We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal," he added.