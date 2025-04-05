Trump posts video purporting to show deadly Yemen strike

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday posted a video purportedly showing dozens of Houthi fighters being killed in an American strike on Yemen, adding the comment "oops."

Resembling images shot from military drones or other loitering aircraft, the black-and-white footage Trump posted to his Truth Social network shows several dozen human figures from an almost vertical angle.

"These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack," Trump wrote in an accompanying text, using an alternate spelling for the Yemeni rebel group.

American forces have carried out major raids on Yemen in recent weeks in response to the group's attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Gathered in a loose oval along a road, the people in the video are superimposed with a gun camera-style crosshair.

A few seconds in, a bright flash appears in the middle of the scene, followed by billowing smoke.

The footage cuts to a wider shot showing a column of smoke over the apparent impact site and several vehicles parked further up the road.

The camera then cuts closer again to show a broad crater at the point of impact. No bodies are readily identifiable.